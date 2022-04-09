Bitcoin Atom Market Capitalization Hits $712,135.43 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $712,135.43 and $287.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

