Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives $187.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 47.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.97. The stock had a trading volume of 262,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,708. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

