Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.44.

CNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE CNI traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.37. 937,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,589. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.48. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

