US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on USFD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

USFD traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,856. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54.

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

