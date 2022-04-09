SYNC Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,479.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $22,479.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.88 or 0.00265707 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004997 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000581 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00022387 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.20 or 0.00659533 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000119 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,323,181 coins and its circulating supply is 123,689,952 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

