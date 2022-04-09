Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

CAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.46.

CAG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,036,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,003. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

