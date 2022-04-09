Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 4,062.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000.

Get iShares MSCI BIC ETF alerts:

BKF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. 8,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,704. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $55.52.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI BIC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.