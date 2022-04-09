Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 4,062.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000.
BKF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. 8,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,704. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. iShares MSCI BIC ETF has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $55.52.
iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).
