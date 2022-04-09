Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 71,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 67,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 11,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.07. 5,086,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,533,705. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.97. The company has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

