Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

HE traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $43.50. 387,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,932. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $45.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $770.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

HE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

