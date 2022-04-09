Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $150,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.
In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Broadcom (Get Rating)
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
