Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $112.14 Average PT from Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COLM shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

COLM traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.17. 205,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,354. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.96. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $83.61 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

About Columbia Sportswear (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.