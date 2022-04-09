Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 20.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB traded down 0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching 7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,563. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 8.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is 11.55. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of 7.51 and a one year high of 21.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.