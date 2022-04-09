Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

TROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TROX traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $18.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,005. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Tronox has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $51,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $1,710,398.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $28,245,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tronox by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,935,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,514 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Tronox by 399.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,191,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,634,000 after buying an additional 952,988 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Tronox by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,205,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,973,000 after buying an additional 756,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tronox by 47.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,299,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,689,000 after buying an additional 738,425 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

