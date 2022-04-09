MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of TSE:MEG traded up C$0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching C$17.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,257,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,959. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.37. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 141,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$2,408,670.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,134,233. Also, Senior Officer Eric Lloyd Toews sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$1,591,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,622,852.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,674.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

