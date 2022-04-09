Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.16. 2,816,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,676,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

