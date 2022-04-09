Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,295 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PJUN. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 3rd quarter worth $1,815,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 4th quarter worth $1,343,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 3rd quarter worth $821,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 172,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 27,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 3rd quarter worth $707,000.

PJUN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.15. 26,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,769. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 12 month low of $30.54 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78.

