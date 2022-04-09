Vanilla Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,926.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $5,926.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for $4.02 or 0.00009470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00045997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.02 or 0.07569799 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,281.92 or 0.99677257 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

