Decentral Games (DG) 1-Day Volume Tops $783,833.00

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $126.42 million and $783,833.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00045997 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.02 or 0.07569799 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,281.92 or 0.99677257 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 479,883,103 coins and its circulating supply is 475,847,403 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars.

