Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 63 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $183.19.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

