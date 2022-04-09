1,371 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 772.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

UNM traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $32.23. 2,428,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,167. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Unum Group (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.