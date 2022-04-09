460 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 12,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 11,853 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.08.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $311.11 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

