AGF Investments LLC Sells 449 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,301,000 after buying an additional 177,879 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,023,000 after buying an additional 22,749 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,133,000 after buying an additional 418,828 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,522,000 after buying an additional 953,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 28.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BWA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,031. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

In other news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

