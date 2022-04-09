AGF Investments LLC Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,716,000 after purchasing an additional 44,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,440,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.04.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $16.85 on Friday, reaching $438.04. The company had a trading volume of 372,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,572. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $378.88 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $618.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of -262.30 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

