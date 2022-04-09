AGF Investments LLC Sells 17,359 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,359 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 819.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,942,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,723,347. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Citigroup upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

