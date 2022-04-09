Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.900-$3.300 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.30 EPS.

APOG stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.61. The stock had a trading volume of 337,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,021. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.49 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.07%.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $783,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,139,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

