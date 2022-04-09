Primecoin Reaches One Day Volume of $1,100.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $2.45 million and $1,100.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0610 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,256,111 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

