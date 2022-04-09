Ampleforth Governance Token Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $6.82 or 0.00016112 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $76.40 million and $6.01 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00046159 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,207.10 or 0.07581854 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,344.07 or 1.00104923 BTC.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 11,209,407 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

