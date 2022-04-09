NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA traded down $10.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.19. 52,413,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,653,392. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.91. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $580.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.