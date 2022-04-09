NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $336.42.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NVDA traded down $10.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.19. 52,413,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,653,392. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.91. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $580.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.
NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.
