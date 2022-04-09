AGF Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in General Electric by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $943,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GE stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,017,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average of $98.25.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.53.
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
