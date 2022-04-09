Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSM traded up $3.91 on Friday, reaching $146.92. 1,185,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.97. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.85 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.53.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

