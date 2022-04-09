AGF Investments LLC Purchases 143 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 94,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 66,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,049,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.60.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.41. 1,559,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,375. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.88.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

