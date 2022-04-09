AGF Investments LLC Makes New $609,000 Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.
Canadian Pacific Railway Profile (Get Rating)
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
