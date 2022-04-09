EvenCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,503.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $35,545.26 and $4,503.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded down 14.7% against the dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.14 or 0.00281668 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005733 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000658 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $710.89 or 0.01680608 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003149 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

