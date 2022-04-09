SEA (NYSE:SE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Morgan Stanley

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $220.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 92.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on SEA from $370.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

Shares of SE stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,714,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,966. SEA has a one year low of $85.01 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.87 and a beta of 1.39.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEA will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

