Head-To-Head Analysis: UiPath (PATH) and Its Peers

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) is one of 399 public companies in the "Prepackaged software" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare UiPath to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.8% of UiPath shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of UiPath shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for UiPath and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UiPath 2 6 14 0 2.55 UiPath Competitors 2743 13391 24551 678 2.56

UiPath currently has a consensus target price of $49.63, indicating a potential upside of 148.90%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 44.49%. Given UiPath’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UiPath is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UiPath and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UiPath $892.25 million -$525.59 million -12.08 UiPath Competitors $1.76 billion $283.31 million 1.87

UiPath’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UiPath. UiPath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares UiPath and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UiPath -58.91% -21.20% -16.63% UiPath Competitors -114.40% -63.32% -6.39%

Summary

UiPath competitors beat UiPath on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform combines artificial intelligence with desktop recording, back-end mining of both human activity and system logs, and intuitive visualization tools, which enables users to discover, analyze, and identify processes to automate in a centralized portal; offers low-code development environments that allows users in an organization to create attended and unattended automations without any prior knowledge of coding; deploys robots in highly immersive attended experiences or in standalone, unattended modes behind the scenes, and can leverage native connectors built for commonly used line-of-business applications; offers centralized tools designed to manage, test, and deploy automations and ML models across the enterprise; allows customers to manage long running processes that orchestrate work between robots and humans; and enable users to track, measure, and forecast the performance of automation in their enterprise and help businesses ensure compliance with business standards. In addition, the company provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. It serves banking, healthcare, financial services, and government entities. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

