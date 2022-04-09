AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,054,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,904 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $14,739,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 51.8% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,695,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after acquiring an additional 920,334 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 206.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,323,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after acquiring an additional 892,100 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,803,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after acquiring an additional 560,203 shares during the period. 48.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.60. 6,831,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,240,995. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 58.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

