AGF Investments LLC Purchases 2,134 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 80,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.75. The stock had a trading volume of 472,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,129. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average is $86.71.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.86.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.