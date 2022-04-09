AGF Investments LLC Has $775,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cummins by 269.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,016. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

