Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.30). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,268.73% and a negative return on equity of 209.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 2,750.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 27,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 17,907 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KALA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 632,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,873. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $8.38.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.
