Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $109.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR traded down $1.32 on Monday, reaching $94.57. 3,660,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,767. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

