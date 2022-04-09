ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $33.37

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.37 and traded as high as $35.13. ATCO shares last traded at $35.09, with a volume of 6,168 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06.

About ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

