Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.26

Shares of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and traded as low as $4.11. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 142,747 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henderson Land Development from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henderson Land Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.