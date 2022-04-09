New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.25

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.25 and traded as low as C$2.17. New Gold shares last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 1,129,900 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded New Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. boosted their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.85 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

