Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.60

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and traded as low as $15.28. Evotec shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 72,447 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
About Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)
