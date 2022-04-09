Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.60

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and traded as low as $15.28. Evotec shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 72,447 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

About Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY)

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

