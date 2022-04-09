carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $31.02

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and traded as low as $29.26. carsales.com shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 9,554 shares changing hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded carsales.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35.
carsales.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSXXY)
carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, Argentina, and Mexico. The company operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on carsales.com (CSXXY)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.