Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,744,000 after purchasing an additional 97,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,010,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,237. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

