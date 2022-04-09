Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 617,578 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $133,834,000 after purchasing an additional 93,258 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 74,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its holdings in Visa by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 17,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have commented on V shares. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $216.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,438,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.