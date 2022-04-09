AGF Investments LLC Has $806,000 Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $116,871,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $77,586,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $64,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after buying an additional 434,077 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $37,158,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Shares of CBOE traded down $1.59 on Friday, reaching $116.35. 495,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.42. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.57 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

