AGF Investments Inc. Buys 870 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 529,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,270,000 after buying an additional 37,048 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,027,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $212,193,000 after buying an additional 221,931 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.79. The company had a trading volume of 886,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,245. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.80 and a 200-day moving average of $176.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

