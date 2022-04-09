Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.52.

Several research firms recently commented on HP. Seaport Res Ptn raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 277,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 106,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $10,090,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,664. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.84%.

About Helmerich & Payne (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.